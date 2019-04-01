Why Choose Bay Medical Center?
Chartered in 1949 as Memorial Hospital of Bay County, Bay Medical Sacred Heart's mission of providing a full range of quality health care services to everyone in our community has remained unchanged.
Recognized for Quality Care
Bay Medical Center has received numerous accolades for clinical excellence on a national scale, and is a premier provider of healthcare services, delivered with compassion for patients and their families.
Expert Care in Panama City
Bay Medical Center is located in the heart of Panama City. Our medical staff provides hospital care and outpatient services to patients from a seven-county region in Northwest Florida.