Why Choose Bay Medical Center?

Chartered in 1949 as Memorial Hospital of Bay County, Bay Medical Sacred Heart's mission of providing a full range of quality health care services to everyone in our community has remained unchanged.

Recognized for Quality Care

Bay Medical Center has received numerous accolades for clinical excellence on a national scale, and is a premier provider of healthcare services, delivered with compassion for patients and their families.

Expert Care in Panama City

Bay Medical Center is located in the heart of Panama City. Our medical staff provides hospital care and outpatient services to patients from a seven-county region in Northwest Florida.

Our Services
Sleep Lab

Infusion Center

Heart Institute

Pastoral Care

Rehabilitation

Stroke Care

Surgical Services

Wound Care & Hyberbarics

Diabetes Services

Emergency Department

Diagnostic Services

Cancer Services

